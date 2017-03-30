Sheriff: Man held gun to girlfriend’s head during argument

A far west suburban man is facing charges for holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head during a January argument in Bristol.

Adam Howard, 30, was charged with one felony count of possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault, according to the Kendall County sheriff’s office.

On Jan. 13, Howard’s girlfriend reported that he held a gun to her head during an argument in the 9000 block of Corneils Road in Bristol, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives began an investigation and Howard was charged Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken into custody Wednesday by deputies while attending a hearing on an unrelated case at the Kendall County Courthouse, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the Kendall County Jail to await his next court appearance.