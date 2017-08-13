Sheriff: Man killed in apparent domestic stabbing in St. Charles

A 60-year-old man died early Sunday in an apparent domestic-related stabbing in west suburban St. Charles., according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. to the 7N200 block of Longridge Road in unincorporated St. Charles Township for a report of a person screaming for help, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a 60-year-old man lying on the ground outside a home with apparent stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, who is related to the 60-year-old man, was also outside the home and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. No charges have been filed.

The man’s identity had not been released by Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy was expected to be performed Monday.