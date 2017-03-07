Sheriff: Man killed in single-motorcycle crash in McHenry County

A 26-year-old man died after crashing a motorcycle into a mailbox and landscaping rocks Sunday in northwest suburban McHenry County.

Just before 11:30 p.m., members of the McHenry County sheriff’s office and the Woodstock Fire Protection District responded to a crash in the 2200 block of Lamb Road, according to a statement form the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

A 26-year-old Hebron man was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle north on Lamb Road in unincorporated Hartland Township when he exited the road to the east, hit a mailbox and several landscaping rocks, police said. The motorcycle rolled over and the man was ejected from the bike.

There were no other passengers on the motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved, police said. The man was not wearing a helmet.

Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County corner’s office.