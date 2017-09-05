Sheriff: More than $1M in cocaine found in Will Co. traffic stop

More than $1 million worth of cocaine was discovered during a traffic stop Monday night in the southwest suburbs.

Jorge Vargas-Moreno, 31, of Chicago; Bulmaro Castelan-Diaz, 35 of Chicago; and Yolanda Tavira-Berrum, 22, of LaSalle, were each charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

At 8:20 p.m., deputies pulled over a vehicle that was seen crossing over the center line three times near Monee-Manhattan Road and Harlem Avenue in Green Garden Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, Vargas-Moreno, appeared nervous and was trembling as deputies spoke with him, according to the sheriff’s office. He was asked to get out of the vehicle, along with Castelan-Diaz and Tavira-Berrum.

Sheriff’s K-9 Roxy was brought to the scene and conducted a sniff search, according to the sheriff’s office. He hit positive for narcotics on the vehicle’s trunk.

A search of the trunk turned up 20 kilos of wrapped bricks of cocaine with a street value of $1,1250,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three suspects were scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.