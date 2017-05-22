Sheriff: Threat to northwest Indiana high school unfounded

Reports of a threat to a northwest Indiana high school Tuesday were unfounded, the Porter County sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office received a call about 6 p.m. Monday from parents of a Boon Grove High School student who overheard rumors that another student was planning to “shoot up” the Valparaiso, Indiana, high school on Tuesday, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Lieutenant Jeremy Chavez, Boon Grove’s school resource officer, then spoke with the student who reported the threat and their parents, according to the sheriff’s office. The other student who allegedly made the threat was identified and an investigation was conducted.

Chavez spoke with the student suspect and their parents, the sheriff’s office said. The student denied making the threats and Chavez found the student does not have access to weapons. The student’s parents were also cooperative in the investigation.

Chavez determined there is no current threat to the school or students, the sheriff’s office said.

The Porter Township School Corporation superintendent and the high school’s principal were both notified of Chavez’ findings and will alert students’ parents, the sheriff’s office said.

School resource officers and sheriff’s officers will be at the high school for the rest of the week to ensure safety, the sheriff’s office said.