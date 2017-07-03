Sheriff: Three try to flee police in stolen car in Beach Park

Three people were arrested after trying to flee from police in a stolen car early Monday in north suburban Beach Park.

Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 12900 block of West Wakefield Drive in Beach Park about 5:45 a.m. Monday, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. The victim’s 2013 Buick Verano had been stolen overnight.

Deputies began searching for the car and found it near Sunset Avenue and North Green Bay Road in Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. Three people were inside.

The deputies tried to pull the car over and the driver tried to take off, according to the sheriff’s office. However, the car is equipped with OnStar and OnStar personnel disabled the vehicle.

When the car was disabled, one of the passengers, 22-year-old Arturo Torres, ran away, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested.

The driver, 24-year-old Jose L. Borjon, and another passenger, a juvenile, were also arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Borjon, of Waukegan, was charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one misdemeanor count of fleeing and eluding, and also faces several traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office. He remains in the Lake County Jail on a $200,000 bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court March 28.

Torres, also of Waukegan, was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal trespass to motor vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also wanted on an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $200,000 bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The juvenile was petitioned to juvenile court on one felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, and was taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills.