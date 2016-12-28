Sheriff’s deputies being investigated for lying about work hours

Dozens of Cook County Sheriff's deputies, all of whom work in the court system, are being investigated to see if they lied on their time cards. | Supplied photo

Several dozen Cook County sheriff’s deputies are being investigated for possibly lying on their time cards about how much they worked, authorities confirmed this week.

Cara Smith, chief policy officer for Sheriff Tom Dart, divulged few details of the ongoing probe but confirmed 60 sheriff’s deputies are the target of an “alleged attendance fraud” investigation.

Smith said those being investigated, including supervisors, work in the court system.

The investigation began several months ago and should be wrapped up in the next six weeks, Smith said.

“Obviously it’s a large investigation given the number of people, so we’re being very methodical,” she said.

In September, five other sheriff’s employees who work in the fugitive task force of the central warrants division were suspended without pay for theft of time on Christmas day in 2014, Smith said.

The sergeant involved in the holiday time fraud has since resigned and the sheriff’s office is seeking the termination of the other four police officers for falsifying documents and being “untruthful” during the investigation, Smith said.