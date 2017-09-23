Sheriff’s deputy shot during foot chase in Rockford, suspect sought

Jordan D. Spates, 27, of Rockford, is wanted for allegedly shooting a Winnebago County sheriff's deputy early Saturday in Rockford. | Illinois State Police

A Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy was shot during a foot pursuit early Saturday in Rockford.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. when the deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Springfield Avenue near Prairie Road in Rockford, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Jordan D. Spates, 27, of Rockford, stopped his car near the intersection and ran away, state police said. He fired at the deputy with a handgun as he ran toward a heavily wooded area near Klehm Arboretum.

The deputy was taken to a hospital to undergo surgery for injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, police said.

Authorities searched the area, but were unable to locate Spates, police said. He is wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm.

Winnebago County detectives searched Spates’ vehicle and found suspected drugs, which led to a search of the his home in the 1000 block of South Court Street in Rockford, police said.

Authorities found additional drugs at the home and took 21-year-old Jarrion J. Moore into custody. Moore, of Rockford, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, and two warrants for violating probation and failure to appear.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department at (815) 282- 2600 or Crime Stoppers at (815) 963- 7867.