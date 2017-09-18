Sheriff’s office searching for man who sexually assaulted woman

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman Tuesday in unincorporated Country Club Hills.

About 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, a 44-year-old woman was forced at gunpoint into a vehicle by a man near 108th Street and Michigan Avenue in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

She was then driven near 171st Street and Cicero Avenue where she was sexually assaulted, police said. After the assault, she was pushed out of the vehicle and the man drove off.

A passerby called police after finding the woman walking on Cicero Avenue, police said. The offender is described as a 5-foot-7 black man with a medium build and long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should contact Sheriff’s Police detectives at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.