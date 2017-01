Shooting wounds 2 boys in West Town

Two boys were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood.

The boys — ages 12 and 16 — were shot at 7:28 p.m. in the 100 block of North Wolcott, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. The younger boy suffered a graze wound to his body and the older boy was struck in the hand.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.