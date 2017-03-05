Shorewood woman wins $550K lottery prize

A Shorewood woman recently won $550,000 playing an Illinois Lottery Quick Pick ticket.

Concetta Favia hit the jackpot when her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers in the March 24 evening drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. Favia, an occasional lottery player, said when she buys a ticket, she always chooses a Quick Pick.

“I put the money in the bank for now,” Favia said about her plans for the money. “I plan to share it with my family.”

She bought the winning ticket at the Shell gas station at 20755 W. Renwick Rd. in southwest suburban Crest Hill, the lottery said. Shell received a bonus of $5,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.