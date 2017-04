Shot fired during robbery at Lincoln Park store

Police are searching for two suspects who fired a shot during a robbery late Sunday at a Lincoln Park neighborhood store on the North Side.

About 11:15 p.m., the armed male suspects entered the food mart in the 2400 block of North Lincoln and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

They took an unspecified amount of cash and fired a shot at the male clerk before leaving the store, police said. No injuries were reported.