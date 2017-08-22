Shots fired by police on SW Side, persons of interest in custody

Multiple people are in custody after shots were fired by Chicago Police officers responding to a call of shots fired Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The officers fired the shots about 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of 26th Street and Albany Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The number of officers who fired shots was unknown.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Multiple persons of interest were being questioned Tuesday night, police said. The number of people in custody was not known.

Additional information was not immediately available.