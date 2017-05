Signal problems disrupt Pink Line service

Signal problems disrupted CTA Pink Line service downtown Thursday morning.

Service was suspended about 4 a.m. between Polk and the Loop because of signal problems near the Ashland/Lake station, according to a service alert from the CTA.

Pink Line trains were operating between 54th/Cermak and Polk and then to Racine for direct connections to the Blue Line, the CTA said. Shuttle buses are available for customers in the affected area.