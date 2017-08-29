Silver Cross data breach exposed patient info

Silver Cross Hospital says a data breach exposed patient information about up to 9,000 people. | Sun-Times file photo

Silver Cross Hospital says a data breach exposed patient information about as many as 9,000 people.

The New Lenox hospital said it has found no evidence that anyone accessed the patient information, which was submitted online between January 2013 and June 14, 2017, the hospital said in a posting on its website.

Records for between 8,000 and 9,000 patients were affected, hospital spokeswoman Tracy Simons said.

The problem happened in November after a software update by a records-management company changed some security settings.

The hospital is sending letters to patients possibly affected by the incident. Anyone with questions may call 866-236-8208 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Silver Cross also is offering identity protection for affected patients who enroll by Nov. 11.