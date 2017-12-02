Singer Al Jarreau dead at 76, reports say

Al Jarreau performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2015. | AP file photo

Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau died Sunday just days after announcing his retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

Jarreau, 76, died in a Los Angeles hospital Sunday morning with family and friends present, according to a statement from his manager published by Ebony Magazine.

A statement on his website said Thursday that Jarreau was hospitalized and “improving slowly.” The statement said Jarreau’s medical team has told him he couldn’t perform any of his remaining concert dates. It said Jarreau was retiring from touring “with complete sorrow.”

Jarreau was scheduled to perform Feb. 24 at the Genesee Theater in Waukegan.

Jarreau won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”