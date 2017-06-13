Singer Austin Jones charged with child porn counts in Chicago

Singer and social media sensation Austin Jones was in federal custody Tuesday after he was charged with two counts of production of child pornography.

Jones, 24, of west suburban Bloomingdale, was expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday as federal prosecutors argued he’s a risk to the community and said there’s a danger he’ll flee.

Jones was arrested Monday night and appeared timid as he was led into a federal courtroom Tuesday afternoon in an orange jumpsuit.

He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted. A magistrate judge told him repeatedly that he was going to have to pay for his own defense lawyer.

More details to come.