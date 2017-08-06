Six home burglaries reported on Northwest Side

Six home burglaries have been reported in the Irving Park and Albany Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side in the last month.

The burglars enter apartments through a door or window and steal property, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

The burglaries happened:

between 6:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 17 in the 4100 block of North Avers;

between 9 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. May 18 in the 3600 block of West Berteau;

between 5:10 a.m. May 20 and 8:30 p.m. May 21 in the 4700 block of North Central Park;

between 6:20 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. May 24 in the 4700 block of North Lawndale;

between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 2 in the 4500 block of North Central Park; and

between 8:30 a.m. and 6:42 p.m. June 6 in the 3400 block of West Belle Plaine.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.