Six home burglaries have been reported in the Irving Park and Albany Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side in the last month.
The burglars enter apartments through a door or window and steal property, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.
The burglaries happened:
- between 6:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 17 in the 4100 block of North Avers;
- between 9 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. May 18 in the 3600 block of West Berteau;
- between 5:10 a.m. May 20 and 8:30 p.m. May 21 in the 4700 block of North Central Park;
- between 6:20 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. May 24 in the 4700 block of North Lawndale;
- between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 2 in the 4500 block of North Central Park; and
- between 8:30 a.m. and 6:42 p.m. June 6 in the 3400 block of West Belle Plaine.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.