Six vying to unseat Rauner present case to Cook County Dems

Six Democrats vying to unseat Gov. Bruce Rauner plan to present their campaign platforms Monday before the Cook County Democratic Party. | AP file photo

Six Democrats vying to unseat Gov. Bruce Rauner plan to present their campaign platforms Monday before the Cook County Democratic Party to try to gain the hefty endorsement of its 80 ward and township committeemen.

Chris Kennedy, Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar, state Sen. Daniel Biss, J.B. Pritzker, Chicago City Treasurer Kurt Summers and Bob Daiber are scheduled to speak at the party’s candidate forum — a type of meeting the party has never hosted before.

Kennedy, Pawar, Biss and Daiber, a superintendent of schools in Madison County, have all formally announced their candidacy. Pritzker, a billionaire investor, has announced he’s set up an exploratory committee for governor. And Summers is conducting polling as he mulls his decision.

Meanwhile, Rauner is defending his post — contributing $50 million to his campaign fund last year. And his Illinois Republican Party has launched ads and emails targeting Pritzker, Kennedy, Biss and Pawar.