2 key figures in underground comics with Chicago ties have died

Two seminal figures of the underground comics movement, both with strong ties to Chicago, have died within 11 days of each other.

Artists Mervyn “Skip” Williamson and Jay Lynch helped make the Seed, a Chicago underground newspaper, a “crossroads between the East Village Other and the Berkeley Barb,” said Art Spiegelman, an underground cartoonist and creator of the groundbreaking work “Maus,” the first graphic novel to win a Pulitzer Prize.

“These two were very important pioneers, and it put Chicago on my map,” Spiegelman said.

In the days before cellphones and email, “Jay’s house became a pit stop for cartoonists traveling back and forth in their VW vans” between the East Coast and West Coast, Spiegelman said.

Mr. Williamson died March 16 at Albany Medical Center in New York, said his wife, Adrienne Morales.

Mr. Lynch died March 5 in Candor, New York, said Patrick Rosenkranz, author of 12 books on underground comics, including “Rebel Visions: the Underground Comix Revolution, 1963-1975.”

Both artists were 72.

Mr. Lynch and Mr. Williamson created a comic book, Bijou Funnies, in Chicago in 1968, with contributions from Robert Crumb, known as R. Crumb, the creator of Fritz the Cat, Rosenkranz said. He said Crumb came to Chicago during the 1968 Democratic National Convention and hung out with Mr. Williamson and Mr. Lynch.

Crumb’s Zap Comix came out in February of 1968. Bijou Funnies came out in August. They were anti-war and anti-establishment.

“They were a revolutionary new look in comics that changed the medium forever,” Rosenkranz said.