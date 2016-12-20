Sweet: Skokie’s Carranza in mix to be Trump’s U.S. trade rep

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a Hispanic advisory roundtable meeting in New York, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. At right is Jovita Carranza, former Small Business Administration deputy administrator. | AP photo

WASHINGTON — Skokie’s Jovita Carranza is in the running to be President-elect Donald Trump’s U.S. trade representative, transition spokesman Jason Miller said Tuesday.

She met with Trump on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, for 11 minutes, according to transition official Stephanie Grisham. Trump was with Carranza from 4:15 p.m. ET through 4:26 p.m.

“With specific regard to Ms. Carranza, I can say that that’s a position that she’s being considered for,” Miller said in a briefing call with reporters.

Carranza is a member of Trump’s National Hispanic Advisory Council and is under consideration for a Cabinet level post. So far, most of Trump’s picks have been white men.

Of the 13 top Cabinet selections Trump has made, all but three are white men: Ben Carson at Housing and Urban Development; Betsy DeVos at Education; and Elaine Chao at Transportation. Chao is Asian-American and Carson is black.

Only two women have been selected for posts that are considered Cabinet level: Nikki Haley for U.N. Ambassador, and Linda McMahon, for Small Business administrator. The U.S. Trade representative position is regarded as a Cabinet level job.

“During the election, Ms. Carranza ran a call center out of her home doing thousands of phone calls, targeting Hispanic voters in North Carolina, where President-elect Trump received 38 percent of the Hispanic vote,” Miller said.

Carranza was a deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration under former President George W. Bush, serving from the end of 2006 through January 2009.

In March 2015, Carranza was named by Gov. Bruce Rauner to the Illinois Enterprise Zone Board.

She is the founder of her consulting company, The JCR Group. She is a former vice president for UPS for Latin America.

TRUMP AND CHRIS REYES

On Monday, Trump met with Chris Reyes, co-chairman of Reyes Holdings, the giant food and beverage firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont.

Reyes, a major Chicago philanthropist, is a big donor to the Republican National Committee, chaired by Reince Priebus, Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said the President-elect talked to Reyes to seek “out his ideas and thoughts, especially in the area of job creation and regulatory impact on economic growth.”

TRUMP AND RON GIDWITZ

Chicago business executive and Trump fundraiser Ron Gidwitz is being mentioned as a possible contender to be the U.S. Ambassador to Australia, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

Gidwitz, a longtime Republican fundraiser, was the Illinois Trump Victory Chair during the campaign. He also is a member of the Trump Transition Finance Committee, co-hosting a $5,000 per person event in New York earlier this month. Gidwitz, in Australia this week, declined to comment if he was up for an ambassadorial post.