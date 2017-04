Smash-and-grab burglar hits NW Side fast food joint

At least one person smashed through the door of an Avondale fast food restaurant to steal cash early Friday on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at 4:35 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Belmont, according to Chicago Police.

The front door of the restaurant had been damaged, and someone had rummaged through the inside, police said.

No one was in custody for the smash-and grab burglary.