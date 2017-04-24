Smash-and-grab burglars hit Magnificent Mile store

Thieves made off with several items during a smash-and-grab burglary early Monday at the Louis Vuitton store on the Magnificent Mile.

Just after midnight, a dark-colored car struck a vehicle driving north in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue before repeatedly smashing into the revolving doors of the upscale retail store, according to Chicago Police.

Five males then got out of the vehicle, broke into the store and took several items of merchandise, before jumping into a dark-colored SUV, which sped away, police said. No injuries were reported.