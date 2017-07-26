SNEED: Brains vs. brawn in case of stolen FBI vehicle

Police search for evidence after an SUV was stolen from an FBI agent while he was pumping gas on July 3. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

Go get ’em!

Good grief!

Check out this behind-the-scenes scenario to the recent theft of a Chicago FBI agent’s car containing firearms and tactical gear stolen a few weeks ago on the West Side.

It’s a corker.

• Backshot: This month, an SUV vehicle was stolen out from under an FBI agent’s nose at a service station in the 300 block of South Morgan Street.

It contained firearms, tactical gear and a bulletproof vest.

It also included the I.D. of the FBI agent, who wound up being dragged a short distance while trying to retrieve his car from a 17-year-old male suspect, who was arrested two days later in the Austin neighborhood.

OPINION

Here’s the buckshot.

Seconds after the carjacking, a Chicago beat car observed the stolen vehicle speeding westbound on South Congress Parkway, but they were unable to catch.

They also spotted the “victim” of the car theft, whom they described in a police report as running down the street in a “frantic” manner, according to a top police source.

They also stated the FBI agent signaled them for help, noted his car had been stolen — and barked the following orders:

“I am a federal agent. Go get ’em!”

Ya gotta be kidding.

When the cops asked for proof of his identity, the FBI agent said he didn’t have it in his possession because he had left it behind in his hijacked car!

• Translation: Short of telling the FBI agent to call 911, the cops ran down the agent’s I.D. The missing car was located the next evening in the 900 block of South Leavitt Street about two blocks from FBI offices.

Is this a classic case of no love lost between the feds and the cops?

Who knows.

But if this was a contest of who won in the brains category, guess who’d win?