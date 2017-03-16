Sneed: CPD’s Eddie Johnson gives AG Jeff Sessions an earful

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (center) meets with big-city police chiefs, including Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson (second from right), at the Justice Department on Thursday. | Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Top cop summit . . .

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who met with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Washington, D.C., Thursday, wants in.

• Translation: Johnson — who was personally requested by Sessions to be part of a contingent of Major Cities Chiefs Association members to discuss the nation’s gun violence — asked Sessions to include the association in President Donald Trump’s new Task Force on Policing.

• Explanation: “Johnson wants Chicago, which has the second largest police department in the country, at the table,” said a top police source. “At present, Trump’s task force on policing is only comprised of federal agency heads.”

With regarding to the meeting in general, “The superintendent was very appreciative and thankful he was invited before Sessions gave his final decision on suggested sweeping police reforms President Obama’s attorney General, Loretta Lynch, recommended” for Chicago, the source said.

Sessions signaled last month he’s not on board with those reforms. But Mayor Rahm Emanuel has vowed to implement them anyway — something that might be difficult unless the Trump administration pushes to have a federal-court monitor oversee them.

Sneed is also told Johnson talked about criminal-justice system failures by citing the three children shot and killed in Chicago in fewer than three days in February.

“He emphasized that all were innocent bystanders who had to pay the price for our criminal-justice system because all the suspects arrested had prior criminal histories,” said the source. “And the justice system did not take them off the streets.”

Amongst Johnson’s requests to Sessions:

1) More assistant U.S. Attorneys detailed to Chicago to focus on prosecution of felons who commit violent crime.

2) More federal agents to the city’s FBI, ATF, and DEA Task Forces.

3) The development of a so-called NIBIN lab here to be used by the ATF to process ballistics and trace guns to build stronger gun cases.

Other chiefs in the group included those from Washington, D.C., LA, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Virginia Beach and Montgomery County in Maryland.