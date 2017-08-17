SNEED EXCLUSIVE: Bloomberg throws support behind Cook County soda tax

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at the C40 cities awards ceremony in Paris in December 2015. He has decided against a third-party White House bid in 2016. | Thibault Camus/AP

Here comes the cavalry!

Sneed has learned former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is unloading his Super PAC big-time to back Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s soda tax.

The billionaire Bloomberg is one of the few who has the resources and political savvy to fight back and he is apparently rolling his plan into Illinois, starting tomorrow, to do just that.

Sneed has learned that a seven-figure broadcast and radio buy was made Thursday and Bloomberg plans to be “on the ground” driving that message and supporting those who support the tax for as long as it takes,” according to a top Sneed source.

No stranger to Chicago politics, Bloomberg also intervened with a seven-figure spend to help elect U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly in her first primary.

Bloomberg, with a net worth estimated by Forbes magazine to be in excess of $50 billion, “is a true believer in the fundamental importance of the tax and it’s role in driving healthy eating and improving the quality of life for tens of millions of people,” said the source.

As mayor, Bloomberg tried ban jumbo-sized sodas.

Sneed is told the dynamic businessman and three-term New York mayor takes “tremendous personal pride in the extent to which his efforts regarding the dangers of smoking and unhealthy eating and drinking have saved lives and improved the quality of life for people,” the source added.

“Bloomberg’s determination and resources could very likely impact elections throughout the state, not just Cook County, in 2018,” he added. “Having spent over $20 million in San Francisco, this development could easily see the largest issue advocacy fight in the history of Illinois.”