Sneed exclusive: Yo-Yo Ma to head peace concert at St. Sabina

The unmatchable talent of cellist Yo-Yo Ma is heading to an unlikely sanctuary.

Sneed has learned the internationally acclaimed cellist will perform June 11 in a special “Concert for Peace” at St. Sabina Church, located in the war-torn Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

It’s the cellist’s personal effort to help stem the scourge of gun violence rampant on the city’s South Side.

Ma, who is a creative consultant to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, is a huge supporter of the peace activism of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Michael Pfleger. Ma will be accompanied by musicians from the CSO as well as the Chicago Children’s Choir.

The 4 p.m. event is being touted as a concert of music that celebrates and inspires a more peaceful Chicago.

“I’m ecstatic this is happening,” Pfleger said.