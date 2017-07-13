Sneed: Mt. Olivet monument honors indigent, unidentified, unborn dead

Watch for Cardinal Blase J. Cupich to join Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 2 p.m. Thursday to honor the dead who had no one to honor them at life’s end.

The Cardinal and Preckwinkle will join funeral directors and other cook County officials in unveiling a black granite monument marking the gravesite of the indigent, unidentified and unborn persons. The ceremony will also involve a committal service, which will include burial of five unidentified persons as well as 80 indigent and 24 unborn people.