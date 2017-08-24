SNEED: Preckwinkle hails signing of juvenile justice bill

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle just scored a big one for her public safety agenda to modernize juvenile justice laws.

Referencing Gov. Bruce Rauner’s signature today making the Youth Opportunity and Fairness Act now law, she stated: “This is an important step in removing barriers from the paths of our most vulnerable youth as they try to build productive lives by easing the often cumbersome process of expunging juvenile arrest records.

“It is time we recognize that the arrest records of young people who have made minor mistakes can serve as impediments to their future growth and development, and even create obstacles to such basics as finding housing and employment as they get older. I am grateful to Sen. Mike Hastings and Rep. Elaine Nekritz for their advocacy on this measure, which continues our efforts to reform antiquated and damaging juvenile justice laws.”