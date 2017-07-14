SNEED: Gov. Bruce Rauner still swinging ax, cuts policy staff

Gov. Bruce Rauner is still swinging his ax in Springfield since the firing of his communications team and Richard Goldberg, his chief of staff, earlier this week.

Word is Rauner began cleaning house again on Friday after hiring a new policy chief, Michael Lucci, whom he hired from the Illinois Policy Institute. The IPI is a conservative-leaning think tank that seems to be setting a more conservative tone for the new Rauner regime.

At last peek, Rauner’s former policy chief, Mike Mahoney, had been shifted into the No. 2 position.

Sneed is also told Lucci fired Jen Passwater, who had been Rauner’s public safety adviser and liaison with the Illinois State Police; Jason Heffley, Rauner’s energy and environment adviser, and Daniel Suess, liaison with smaller state agencies like the State Fire Marshal and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

“This is a clear signal John Tillman, the CEO of the Illinois Policy Institute, has a firm grip on the new regime in the Rauner administrative,” a top Sneed source said.

Rauner began to shake up his staff in the wake of 11 Republican lawmakers voting to override his veto of the new state budget earlier this month.