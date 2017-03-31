Sneed: Sandi Jackson book may focus on life with famous family

Former Ald. Sandi Jackson is "so glad" her husband, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., has agreed to a higher child support payment. | AP file photo

Isn’t this a possible barn burner?

Sneed hears former Ald. Sandi Jackson, who is involved in a contentious divorce with her husband, former U.S. Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., is planning to write a book.

But, Sneed is told, she has confided to others she is looking for a writer and has been working on the book since she left her imprisonment for tax evasion in West Virginia.

The book would ostensibly include her one-year stint in the minimum-security facility — and how that impacted her life — the year after her husband was released from his 23-month stint in federal prison for political corruption.

And, of course, her life as a member of the legendary family — which is headed by it’s patriarch, the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The Jacksons are still battling over where their divorce case should be heard. He wants it to be litigated in Chicago; she wants it heard in Washington, D.C., where she lives with their two children.