Sneed scoop: City of Chicago to take on Equifax after huge data breach

Sneed Exclusive….

Sneed has learned the City of Chicago’s law department plans to bring action against Equifax, a mega consumer credit reporting agency whose computer system was hacked recently, exposing highly sensitive background information on 143 million Americans.

“Our city could be the first municipality to take action to punish Equifax and its executives for plotting to hide from the public the hacking that victimized at least one million Chicagoans,” said Ald. Ed Burke, the City Council’s finance chairman.

“There is a provision in the city’s municipal code enabling us to bring action against companies that commit fraud on our citizens through negligence or conspiracy — and failing to report it immediately,” added Ald. Brian Hopkins, who has become a consumer advocate champion.

He and Burke are leading the charge against Equifax along with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who has emerged as a leader among the nation’s mayors in the wake of his initial victory in federal court on the sanctuary city imbroglio.

“Unlike any other industry, the burden of repairing Equifax’s errors is placed on the consumer,” Hopkins said.

Equifax is now facing blistering public criticism for not protecting the sensitive data — as well as not reporting the hacking problem when it occurred in July and not made public until late August, added Burke, who is working on the municipal action along with Hopkins.

Hopkins also will propose a portion of the fines be appropriated to reimburse those Chicagoans who have suffered any lose as a result of Equifax’s conduct.

It’s been reported Equifax CEO Richard Smith, who abruptly “retired” Tuesday, made $15 million in salary and bonuses and stands to benefit from an $18 million golden parachute.

“If Equifax violated our municipal code, fines can range from $2,000 a day to $10,000 a day for every day the offense was in existence,” Burke said.

“Multiply that by approximately one million Chicagoans victimized by this scheme for 120 days, there could be a potential $1 billion dollars in fines,” he said.

“The we could close our current structural budget deficit and solve our city’s pensions problem for retires,” Hopkins said.

The big question: Will other big cities take on Emanuel’s lead in tackling Equifax?