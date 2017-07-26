SNEED: Stars come up big for Chris Chelios’ Chicago Cut bash

The ladies’ room . . .

It was quite a gathering.

Cubs President Theo Epstein.

Eddie Vedder.

Jonathan Wilson.

Rick Sutcliffe.

Kevin Youkilis.

David Ross.

Reid Simpson.

Charlie Jones.

Chris Chelios.

. . . and Epstein’s wife, Marie (nee Whitney.)

It was Monday night and former Blackhawk Chris Chelios decided to host a dinner at Chicago Cut Steakhouse for the celeb group, which included several wives.

Some of the Chelios group had hit town to go to the Cubs vs. White Sox game earlier that day at Wrigley Field; some had attended Roger Waters’ Sunday night “Us + Them” show at the United Center — where Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder made a surprise stage appearance.

OPINION

• The stunner: But it was Marie who held sway on her own celeb court talking about a matter very close to her heart: her shop, a women’s clothing boutique that donates a portion of all sales to benefit a girls school in Africa.

“Marie had visited an AIDS orphanage in Africa a number of years ago and wanted to help,” said a dinner guest. “It created a huge impression. She had everyone captivated talking about her mission and what it meant to her,” said the source.

“Marie is pretty special and her shop, which she calls ‘Two Penny Blue,’ sounds like an amazing concept.”

• Backshot: In 2012, Marie launched a line of women’s blazers because they can convey a message of empowerment. (She wore a uniform in school.)

“The men at this dinner may be heavy hitters, but Marie Whitney Epstein knew how to hold her own,” the source said.

P.S. Marie once told a Crain’s reporter she lacked a passion for baseball, and her husband couldn’t care less about fashion.

Sounds like a marriage made in heaven to Sneed.