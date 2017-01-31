Soldier Field picked to host MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars defender Keegan Rosenberry controls the ball during an MLS All-Star match against Arsenal at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California on July 28, 2016. / AFP / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Soldier Field will host this year’s Major League Soccer All-Star game, the league announced Tuesday.

The match on Aug. 2 will feature the MLS All-Stars against an international team that has not been named yet. The Chicago Fire, who play at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, will host the event.

It is the first time in six years that the game will not be played at an MLS home venue. The 2010 All-Star game was played at Houston’s Reliant Stadium.

“The Chicago Fire is honored to join Major League Soccer and the City of Chicago in hosting the 2017All-Star Game presented by Target. The game is a great opportunity to bring international attention to our city, league and soccer club and we are excited for the spotlight to be on historic Soldier Field this August for an amazing match between MLS’s best players and a prestigious international club,” Fire owner and chairman Andrew Hauptman said in a statement. “As the Chicago Fire marks its 20th anniversary season, we are pleased to count this marquee event as part of our season-long celebration of soccer in the Windy City and I am personally grateful to our host committee for joining us in welcoming the All-Star Game to Chicago.”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Fire owner Andrew Hauptman and Mayor Rahm Emanuel attended a press conference Tuesday announcing the game.

“I want to thank the Chicago Fire for being invested in all parts of the City of Chicago,” Emanuel said. “Over the last four or five years, we’ve added about 40 to 50 soccer fields across the City of Chicago. The Chicago Fire has been a great partner in providing resources and helping with the activities.”

The Fire, embarking on its 20th year, previously hosted the All-Star game at Toyota Park against Chelsea in 2006. Fire Coach Veljko Paunovic will manage the MLS All-Stars.