Son of CHA’s CEO accused of Indianapolis fatal shooting

The 18-year-old son of the Chicago Housing Authority CEO was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday in Indianapolis.

Eugene Jones was arrested Tuesday evening after he turned himself in at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters, according to a statement from Indianapolis Metropolitan police.

Jones is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Deante Williams about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Hawthorne Lane, where officers found Williams suffering with “at least one gunshot wound,” police said. The shooting is believed to have happened during a robbery.

Williams was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Jones was taken to Arrestee Processing Center in Indianapolis to be processed on initial charges of murder and robbery, police said. The Marion County prosecutor’s office will review the case for a charging decision.

“This is a situation that no parent expects to find themselves in and I will, like any parent, handle this as a family matter, and I cannot offer any further comment,” said Jones’ father, CHA CEO Eugene Jones Jr., in a statement Wednesday.