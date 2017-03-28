South Shore Line extends bike program to some weekday trains

Northwest Indiana commuters who want to ride their bikes to work can begin bringing them aboard South Shore Line trains two days a week.

The train line is offering its “Bikes on Trains” program on two morning and evening rush-hour weekday trains, as well as select weekend trains, according to a statement from the South Shore, which runs between Millennium Station in the Loop and South Bend, Indiana.

Bike cars are bike rack-equipped in addition to regular seating so passengers can ride in the car near their bicycles. The cars are marked with a bike symbol on the windows of the car.

“The team at the South Shore Line is proud to be providing this expanded service for bicyclists,” Nicole Barker, South Shore spokesman, said in the statement. “We want to help people get to and from their jobs, and to encourage people to explore northwest Indiana and Chicago by bike.”

For more information on bike-friendly train schedules, go to www.mysouthshoreline.com/plan-your-trip/bikes-on-trains.