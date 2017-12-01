South Shore Line service suspended due to weather

South Shore Line train service has been suspended Thursday because of ice on overhead electric lines.

All westbound trains have been canceled, but trains will return eastbound and discharge passengers at all stops, according to a statement posted on the South Shore Line’s Twitter account.

Train 6, which was scheduled to depart South Bend Airport at 6 a.m. and arrive at Millennium Station at 6:55 a.m., is having mechanical problems and remains stopped.

Some passengers on that train have posted messages on social media saying they have been stuck for nearly 5 hours near the Hegewisch station.

I have been on the @southshoreline for almost 5 hours. They have made me late at least 4 times in just over two months. #unreliable — J. Lucas (@Beep200) January 12, 2017

“We have a team onsite working on the train right now and will return to Hegewisch as soon as possible,” according to the statement.

The Metra Electric line will honor South Shore tickets Thursday.

Service is expected to resume later Thursday when the weather improves.