South Chicago man charged with attempted murder of teen

A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy in January as the teenager stood on the front porch of a home in the South Chicago neighborhood.

George A. Barnes, 20, was charged with felony counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, robbery armed with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago Police. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting police and possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner identification card.

Barnes approached the boy about 11:25 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 8000 block of South Marquette and demanded money, police said. He then shot the boy multiple times, who was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Barnes, who also lives in the South Chicago neighborhood, was taken into custody at 3:22 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of South Vernon, police said.

Barnes was denied bail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He was expected to appear in court again on Monday.