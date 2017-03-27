South Side man wanted for four carjackings arrested in Atlanta

A South Side man wanted for four carjackings across the city in one day has been arrested in Georgia.

Carnell King, 19, faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to Chicago Police.

The first carjacking happened at 6:55 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 13500 block of South Brandon, according to police.

The second happened at 1:28 p.m. the same day in the 3700 block of West 16th Street, when King approached a person, pulled a gun and demanded their silver Buick, police said.

He drove off in the Buick, and a third carjacking attempt in the 1100 block of South Clark Street was unsuccessful after the driver disabled the keys, police said.

A few minutes later, King demanded a white BMW from another victim at Roosevelt and Clark, police said. He fired shots before taking off in the BMW.

King, of the South Shore neighborhood, was located in Atlanta, Georgia by CPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service, police said. He was taken into custody and extradited to Chicago, where he is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.