South Side man wanted for Sauk Village murder arrested by FBI

A South Side man wanted for a fatal shooting last week in the south suburbs was arrested by the FBI on Thursday and was expected to appear in court on Friday.

Jayvon L. Byrd, 24, of the 1600 block of East 67th Street in Woodlawn, was taken into custody without incident in Chicago, according to FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon.

The FBI Chicago Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force and Illinois State Police arrested Byrd at the request of Sauk Village police after a warrant charging first-degree murder was issued for his arrest, Croon said.

Byrd has been charged with the July 6 murder of 29-year-old Jerry L. Thomas, according to Sauk Village Police Chief Robert Kowalski.

Thomas was shot about 9:40 p.m. in the 22300 block of Clyde Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The Sauk Village resident was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said.

Sauk Village police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force “worked tirelessly on this investigation and were able to secure an arrest warrant for Byrd,” Kowalski said. “The FBI Fugitive Task Force was called to assist with locating and arresting Byrd, which they did, and turned him over to us.”

The Task Force is continuing to investigate to find additional evidence, the chief said.

Byrd was expected to appear in bond court Friday afternoon in Markham, Kowalski said.