South Side man wins $200K with scratch-off lotto ticket

A South Side man won $200,000 with an instant lottery ticket that he bought at a newsstand in the Loop.

Daniel Brown, 49, bought the “Bingo” ticket at Lobby Shops, 216 W. Jackson Boulevard, while on his way to his housekeeping job at a downtown hotel, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. He scratched it just before starting his shift to discover that he’d won the $200,000 prize.

“I left work and rushed back to the store to have them double-check my ticket,” Brown said. “I was so excited, I couldn’t focus!”

Lobby Shops received a bonus of $2,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.