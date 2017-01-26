South Side robberies prompt community alert

Police are warning residents of robberies on the South Side that happened this month.

In each robbery, one to four people approached the victims and announced the robbery, according to the alert from Chicago Police. The first robbery happened about 10 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 6300 block of South King Drive.

The robbers were described as 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2, black males between 17 and 20 years old and weighing 170–180 pounds, according to police.

The other robberies happened:

about 6 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 6300 block of South King

about 6:25 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 6500 block of South King

about 2:50 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 6300 block of South Evans

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.