South suburban middle school teacher facing child pornography charges

A south suburban middle school teacher facing child pornography charges for an inappropriate relationship with a girl, attacked his wife when she discovered what was going on, police said.

Walter Clay, 30, faces two counts of possession of child pornography, and single counts of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and domestic battery, according to Lansing police.

Police were alerted to possible criminal activity in July involving Clay, a teacher at Coolidge Middle School in south suburban Phoenix, and an underage girl.

A search warrant was executed on Clay’s social media accounts, which revealed evidence of child porn, police said.

When Clay’s wife discovered evidence of his inappropriate relationship with the underage girl, he attacked and tried to choke her, leading to the domestic battery charge, police said.

Clay was arrested at his Lansing home Friday, police said. He remains held at the Cook County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 14 in Markham.