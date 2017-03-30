Southwest Highway closed near Orland Park due to flooding

Southwest Highway was closed Thursday afternoon from 131st to 135th streets near southwest suburban Orland Park due to flooding.

The highway will reopen when flood waters subside, according to an alert from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Traffic control devices and directional signage were being used to guide drivers around the flooded roadway, IDOT said. A posted detour directs drivers to use La Grange Road as an alternate route.

Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel, IDOT said.