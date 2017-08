Southwest suburban man hits $550K Lucky Day Lotto jackpot

A southwest suburban man is $550,000 richer after he hit the jackpot Friday in the Lucky Day Lotto.

Patrick Kennedy bought the winning ticket at Jewel-Osco, 2021 E. Laraway, in New Lenox, and matched all five numbers in the midday drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Kennedy said he’s going to share the money with his family, lottery officials said.

The Jewel received a bonus of $5,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.