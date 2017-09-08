Speaker Madigan calls legislators to work — on Governor’s Day

Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan is convening the Illinois House next week — on Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair.

Could calling legislators to work on the day set aside for Republican politics at the fair be perceived as a slight to the governor, whom Madigan has been feuding with for more than two years?

Madigan spokesman Steve Brown says no.

“You know these are unusual times. The House has been in on a lot of different days,” Brown said.

But Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin called the scheduling “no coincidence.”

“They just didn’t pick this date out of thin air. They know it’s Republican Day. I think the whole point is to create some type of controversy for the day. And this is old school. It comes out of the old playbook. We’ll deal with it,” Durkin said.

Durkin said Republican House legislators typically attend a luncheon on Governor’s Day, with some taking on speaking roles. But he said he’ll be on the House floor.

The schedule was posted on Wednesday afternoon, with an education committee planned at 9 a.m. and the House convening at 11 a.m.

Brown said the House will be addressing a potential override of Rauner’s amendatory veto of the school funding bill, as well as a House amendment which replicates Rauner’s veto. That amendment was discussed during a lengthy House hearing on Wednesday morning in Chicago.

“We’ll look at the school funding situation. We’re probably going to look at both, the override and the amendment. A lot of it is up to the sponsors of Senate bill 1. So we’ll look at the amendment, see how things develop. There have been talks along the way. I think those are continuing.”

Rauner is expected to speak at a Governor’s Day breakfast, as well as attend State Fair events in the afternoon during a rally. Next Thursday marks Democrat Day.