Speaking to New York cops, Trump once again slams Chicago gun violence

President Donald Trump speaks at Suffolk Community College on July 28, 2017 in Brentwood, New York. Trump, speaking close to where the violent street gang MS-13 has committed a number of murders, urged Congress to dedicate more funding to border enforcement and faster deportations. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Speaking to a gathering of law enforcement officers in Long Island, New York, President Donald Trump on Friday once again used Chicago’s intractable gun violence as a political punching bag.

Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale tweeted excerpts of Trump’s statements, where the President once again asked, “What the hell is going on in Chicago? Maybe I should send you guys to Chicago.”

Trump went on to tell the crowd of “an unnamed Chicago guy told him their crime problem could be solved in ‘a couple days,’” Dale tweeted.

Trump to cops on Long Island: What the hell is going on in Chicago? Maybe I should send you guys to Chicago. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 28, 2017

Trump is telling a story about how an unnamed Chicago guy told him their crime problem could be solved in "a couple days." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 28, 2017

It was the second time this week that Trump touched on Chicago’s gun violence.

Speaking Tuesday at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump said:

“This month in Chicago, there have been more than two homicide victims per day. What the hell is going on in Chicago?”

“Better tell that mayor to get tough because it’s not working what they’re doing,” Trump said.

Chicago recorded its 400th homicide of the year early Friday, keeping pace with a historically violent 2016 where 780 people were killed in the city, the most in one year since the mid-1990s.

In January, after Fox News aired a segment on shootings in the city, Trump tweeted that he’d “send in the Feds!” to Chicago, citing the city’s miserable statistics on shootings.

Last month, about 20 additional agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were sent to Chicago to combat gun violence here.

After seven people were killed in Chicago in one day in February, Trump tweeted “Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there – totally out of control. Chicago needs help!”

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said crime in Chicago was “driven more by morality” than access to guns.

Authorities in Chicago have repeatedly said that access to guns — often brought to Illinois from neighboring states — is the primary driver of the city’s violence.