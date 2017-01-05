Sporting goods store robbed at gunpoint in Orland Park

Armed robbers hit a sporting goods store Sunday evening in southwest suburban Orland Park.

At 5:35 p.m., officers responded to calls of a retail theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods at One Orland Park Place, and learned that employees had seen a male and female walking towards the exit with arms full of clothing that hadn’t been paid for, according to Orland Park police.

When the robbers were approached by a female employee who offered to take their items to the register, the male pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee, police said. The suspects then left the store with the stolen clothing and drove away in a maroon Pontiac.

They are described as a 6-foot-2, 180-pound black male with a neatly-trimmed beard and either a gap in his front teeth or chipped front teeth; and a 5-foot-10, 285-pound black female, police said.

Anyone with information should call Commander Farrell at (708) 364-8112.