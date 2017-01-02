Star sightings include Rumer Willis, Busta Rhymes

SEEN ON THE SCENE: The new Flamingo Rum Club in River North has been attracting a raft of celebs lately, including actress Rumer Willis, with a bunch of “Empire” cast and crew members — plus her pal Sharna Burgess, who was in town for the “Dancing With the Stars Tour” at the Chicago Theatre. … Also making a beeline to Flamingo have been the Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton, the Mets’ Curtis Granderson, the Hawks’ Scott Darling and Richard Panik, the Nashville Predators’ James Neal and Colin Wilson and the LA Galaxy’s Mike Magee. … Not surprisingly, Busta Rhymes played to a packed house at Studio Paris the other night — a crowd that include Chance the Rapper. Before his performance Busta dined at RPM Steak with a posse that included the Philadelphia 76ers’ Jahil Okafor. … Jazz legend Kurt Elling and rapper Lupe Fiasco have been added the all-star lineup at the “Chicago Voices Concert” — and the Rev. Jesse Jackson is joining the event as a special guest presenter — for the big Lyric Opera fete at the Civic Opera House Saturday night. … Sports fans were happy to see former Bears Super Bowl star and Hall of Famer Richard Dent, dining with ex-Indiana Pacers center Dale Davis at the Harry Caray’s on Kinzie in River North.