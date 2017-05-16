Some Starbucks stores were unable to use their registers for awhile Tuesday when the coffee giant’s payment system crashed after a technology update.
Customers posted on social media about getting free coffee since the payment system was down.
The company did not say how many stores were affected.
“We were doing a technology update for our store registers in the U.S. and Canada, and a limited number of those locations remain offline,” company spokesman Reggie Borges told Bloomberg. “Stores are still open. Customers are still able to get their orders.”