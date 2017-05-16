Starbucks payment system crashes

Starbucks' payment system was down for awhile Tuesday after a technology update. | AP file photo

Some Starbucks stores were unable to use their registers for awhile Tuesday when the coffee giant’s payment system crashed after a technology update.

Customers posted on social media about getting free coffee since the payment system was down.

The company did not say how many stores were affected.

“We were doing a technology update for our store registers in the U.S. and Canada, and a limited number of those locations remain offline,” company spokesman Reggie Borges told Bloomberg. “Stores are still open. Customers are still able to get their orders.”